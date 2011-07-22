GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

John Paulson has told investors he’s more bearish in his main portfolio after admitting to being “too aggressive” earlier in the year.This Deloitte info-graphic on the rules that are still to come in Dodd Frank is pretty crazy.



Across the financial sector, many are preparing for a debt doomsday scenario, in which the U.S does in fact default.

Ken Langone gathered with some of the most powerful people on Wall Street last night to try to convince Chris Christie to run for president in 2012.

Maverick Capital Management, the $11 billion investment firm run by Lee Ainslie, is planning to invest in start-up hedge funds. The hedge fund has allocated $22 million to a special seeding fund

17 people were indicted “on charges of running a high-end prostitution ring that catered to Wall Street clients who often spent more than $10,000 in a night.” And next, clients may be charged.

Goldman Sachs held a conference call yesterday on the debt ceiling today: Former Senator Judd Gregg said that there’s a 50-50 chance of a government shut-down before anything happens with the debt ceiling.

Ken Griffin’s Citadel sent a heated letter to the board of E-trade to tell the company that it has “squandered” a “phenomenal franchise.”

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Kim Kardashian is suing Old Navy for using a lookalike to advertise its clothing.

