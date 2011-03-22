GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Rachel Uchitel

On his tour of Asia, Warren Buffett said he’s looking to make big acquisitions in Korea, the U.S and the UK. And he’s bullish on a Japan recovery.The Fed accepted a ruling today that it must reveal which banks got federal funds from the discount window.



A BarCap investment banker has the solution to bring “competitiveness” back to the EU: cut benefits by half, and make everyone work harder.

Goldman Sachs will be making a “meaningful investment” in China that others might consider in defiance of the Volcker Rule.

An ex-UBS banker is going to jail for two years for insider trading. After he serves his term, he’ll probably be deported.

Ex-McKinsey head and Goldman executive Rajat Gupta just resigned from the board of ISB, the business school he co-founded in India.

Citi announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. The firm is also shopping around a $1 billion private-equity portfolio to an exclusive group of potential (mystery) buyers.

Phil Falcone has paid off the $113 million loan he took from his own hedge fund, Harbinger Capital.

Donald Trump has been bragging about “screwing” Muammar Qaddafi in a real estate deal..

Tiger Wood’s alleged mistress Rachel Uchitel has moved on with a 26-year-old insurance underwriter.

Appointments

Michael Sherwood will succeed President and COO Gary Cohn as chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Partnership Committee.

Goldman Sachs appointed Sonjoy Chatterjee chairman of the firm’s India business.

Nomura hired former Goldman software analyst and Bill Gates buddy, Rick Sherlund.

