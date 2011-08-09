GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

John Paulson is down 10-11% this month alone.

SAC Capital is down 4% this month.

Macro hedge funds like Brevan Howard however are doing well.

A plane dragging a banner saying “THANKS FOR THE DOWNGRADE. YOU SHOULD ALL BE FIRED” flew by the New York S&P offices today.

Lucy Nobbe, a Midwestern broker and mother, was the woman behind the S&P aeroplane.

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon will be commenting on regulations after Ben Bernanke’s remarks tomorrow.

Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan will answer questions in a rare 90-minute conference call with Fairholme’s Bruce Berkowitz. According to the release, “sceptics are invited to participate on the call.”

The Fed’s are suing Goldman for $491 million in damages over mortgage-backed securities sold to credit unions.

Appaloosa’s David Tepper chopped his financials stake again last quarter.

David Einhorn is working out a new deal to buy a 17 per cent stake the Mets, according to the New York Post.

The finance guy who ejaculated in a female co-workers water bottle has to pay a $27,000 fine to the woman and register as a sex offender.

