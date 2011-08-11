GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Patri Friedman, Milton Friedman’s grandson

Photo: Patri Friedman.com

Facebook billionaire, Peter Thiel, broke up his boyfriend, Patri Friedman, the grandson of Milton Friedman, arguably the most famous economist that’s ever lived.The “Law & Order: SVU” episode that appears to mirror the former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn case will air on Sept. 21.



Ex-FrontPoint manager, Dr. Joseph F. “Chip” Skowron, will settle a lawsuit with SEC of Hepatitis drug leak.

Jefferies’ Vice Chairman Robert Lessin died Monday at age 56.

Wall Street layoffs continue with BNY Mellon announcing it will cut 1,500 from its workforce.

Former Enron trader and billionaire, John Arnold, is bankrolling a group supporting changes to limit California’s pension-fund obligations.

The person behind the Goldman Sachs elevator Twitter account says he or she is a banker with Goldman “who has some free time.” Yeah right.

The elevators at 9 West 57th Street, which houses several private equities firms, broke down last night meaning deal makers from KKR, Apollo, Providence Equity Partners and Silver Lake Partners had to hike up several flights of stairs.

Today is billionaire George Soros’ 81st birthday.

The billionaire chief executive of Apollo, Leon Black, will celebrate his 60th-birthday with a party at his Hamptons estate on Saturday night.

