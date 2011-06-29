GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

The banker disdain for Obama is apparently less intense than it appears. In fact, many Wall Streeters do support him, they’re just embarrassed to do it publicly.



Cuts went down at Credit Suisse today in equity, debt, finance, ops, and the investment bank.

Bank of America is near a $8.5 billion settlement over securities it recommended to high profile investors BlackRock, MetLife, and the Federal Reserve Bank of NY

Here are amazing new details on how the judge presiding over the Madoff case came to his decision to give the Ponzi schemer 150 years.

Madoff, meanwhile, thinks Judge Chen was too harsh: “I mean, serial killers get a death sentence, but that’s virtually what he gave me. I’m surprised Chin didn’t suggest stoning in the public square.”

A woman is suing a fraternity at Cornell school for $25 million, alleging that her son died during a hazing ritual carried out by members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

George Soros doesn’t think the Euro will be broken by the Greek crisis.

Nouriel Roubini threw an epic bash at his New York triplex last week, with “a crowd of models, lawyers and creative types to his pad, which is big enough to hold a world economic summit and boasts a new, giant Jacuzzi on the roof terrace.”

Christine Lagarde was selected to head the IMF. Here are 10 things you should know about her, like the fact she was a competitive synchronised swimmer.

CD-roms with client information, including IRS, tax and account data, have gone missing from Morgan Stanley. The errant CD-Roms basically disappeared without a trace, so 34,000 clients have been given a free year of fraud protection.

Muddy Waters claimed another almost-victim today. The research firm sent an open letter to Chinese semiconductor company Spreadrum, in which it now has a short position. On the release of the letter, the shareprice tanked, falling about 30%. It has recovered somewhat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.