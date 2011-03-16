GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs is selling its mortgage-servicing unit, Litton Loan Servicing, as it “failed to deliver as much business as the securities firm hoped.”



Deutsche Bank’s Anshu Jain earned more than CEO Josef Ackermann last year.

Banca d’Italia, Italy’s central bank, has taken provisional control of Italian-Arab Banca UBAE, which manages Libya’s oil payments.

Lazard has hired Yan Lan to lead investment banking in China; she used to run French law firm Gide Loyrette Nouel’s Beijing office.

The Nikkei fell 10.5% as the Japanese nuclear crisis worsened in the wake of the tsunami and earthquake.

JP Morgan is donating $5 million to Japanese relief and like Goldman Sachs, will match its employees’ individual contributions.

Anil Kumar’s testimony in the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial continued today. Jurors heard how Goldman considered buying AIG, how Rajat Gupta was in talks to become a Galleon chairman. And Raj’s defence began their cross of the former McKinsey exec.

An Upper East Side townhouse that once belonged to gym mogul Lucille Roberts has just hit the market for $90 million.

If you want to get a job with Michael Dell’s $10 billion family office hedge fund, you must be comfortable using this word.

In his FCIC interview, Warren Buffett explained the difference between investing, speculation and gambling.

A survey revealed that the benchmark at which millionaires feel wealthy, is when they have $7.5 million in their pocket.

An angry New York mum is suing her four-year-old daughter’s pre-school because it did not adequately prepare her for an exam she needed to pass to get into an elite elementary school.

Lady Gaga is slated to perform at the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual gala on May 9. David Solomon, co-head of Goldman’s i-bank, BlackRock’s Larry Fink and real estate developer Richard LeFrak will be honored.

