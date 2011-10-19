GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

Former Congressman Alan Grayson (D-Fla.) is launching his own hedge fund called Grayson Fund Management that will mostly take long positions primarily in emerging markets.Hedge fund consultant Dee Dee Ricks, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, says the disease is the best thing to ever happen to her.



Ex-stripper turned “hedge fund manager” Niki Marx likes to buy low and sell high. She doesn’t understand why people get upset with her when she smokes a joint while trading.

Feminist author Naomi Wolf was arrested after defending the Occupy Wall Street protesters outside the Huffington Post Game Changers awards last night.

Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein and CNBC’s Jim Cramer were spotted by New York Social Diary laughing over something that must have been really funny at the New York Police & Fire Widow’s & Children’s benefit fund dinner gala.

Bank of America lost its top spot as the largest U.S. bank backed by assets. JPMorgan is now No. 1 and BofA is No. 2.

Fox Business’s Charlie Gasparino wants to know if Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley violated the “Fair Disclosure” Rule.

Citigroup will pay the SEC $285 million to settle civil fraud charges involving a CDO deal tied to risky mortgages.

A former Citi director, Brian Stoker, has also been charged by the SEC as the principal employee misleading investors on the CDO deal.

Citigroup just hired a former NFL football player Mike Brennan for the bank’s high-yield sales team.

London-based hedge fund manager Crispin Odey’s European flagship fund is down 22% YTD.

A group of Occupy Wall Streeters dressed up and went undercover to interrupt a Sotheby’s auction in the Upper East Side.

Occupy Wall Street has a commercial that’s expected to air on national television.

Some Wall Street execs asked private security firms to send spies into Zuccotti Park to check out what the protesters are up to.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.