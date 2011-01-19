GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Kevin Connors, the co-head of Goldman’s foreign exchange left the firm abruptly last week because of a “breach of internal compliance.”L. Jay Tenenbaum, a retired Goldman Sachs partner who managed the bank’s arbitrage and trading department from 1962 until his retirement in 1976, died at his home in California on Sunday night. He was 87.



JP Morgan announced bonuses today. Compensation for i-bankers is down 20% “at the senior management level,” 10% for first, second, third year analysts.

Gordon Murray, an investment banker who worked for Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Lehman brothers died on Saturday at his home in California after a battle with brain cancer. He was 60 years old.

Edmund O’Connor, the architect of the Chicago Board Options Exchange and major figure in Chicago’s derivatives-trading community for years, died on Monday.

Fortress Investment Group vet Sri Wijegoonaratna told investors he’s shutting down his hedge fund less than a year after it launched because of investor redemptions and sub-par performance.

The CEO of Santander – the Eurozone’s biggest bank – Alfredo Sáenz has been fined, sentenced to a suspended eight-month prison term and banned from banking for fraud.

After all the hype, Goldman Sachs is blocking its US customers from the Facebook deal.

The chairman of RBS says bankers are paid more than they’re worth because of a “gangmaster” culture in investment banking.

The former U.S chief of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Jeffrey Weingarten, has been named to head up UK’s Grosvenor fund management business. Grosvenor is owned by the Duke of Westminster.

UBS has a country-by-country behaviour guide that gives tips such as, in Russia, “never reject an invitation to the sauna.”

