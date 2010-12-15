GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Lloyd Blankfein and other Goldman Sachs top-dogs will get huge bonus payouts in January. Maybe that’s why Blankfein is smiling?



JPMorgan distributed the free iPads they announced last month, this morning, to i-banking associates. Apparently the scene was “very Christmas morning-esque.”

Goldman Sachs hired a former regulator to fight regulators who want to change the character of the bank’s derivatives market involvement. Theo Lubke arrived from the New York Fed.

FrontPoint laid off 28 employees, including Chip Skowron – the health care fund manager implicated in the insider trading scandal. Redemptions were a major factor in the cuts.

Stephen Colbert got a terse email from Goldman Sachs after the talk-show host offered an ultimatum to the partner whose credit card he found.

John Kinnucan just received an SEC subpoena regarding a firm he claims he he’s never heard of before today: SEDNA Capital Management. Sedna is run by Galleon’s former CEO’s brother.

Stephanie Madoff, the widow of Mark Madoff, broke her silence today after her husband’s suicide on Saturday. “I am devastated,” she said; “I will miss him and love him forever.”

Actor Rip Torn pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, nearly a year after he was arrested for breaking into a bank.

