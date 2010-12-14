GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Ireland’s Finance Minister told Allied Irish Banks not to honour almost $54 million in staff bonuses after public outrage over the impending compensation at the state-supported bank.



Paul Tudor Jones’ Christmas party for Tudor Management is tonight. Employees are allowed to bring dates.

One of Stephen Colbert’s writers found a Goldman Sachs Partner’s credit card on the street in Tribeca the other night and now, Colbert is holding it hostage until he comes on the show to talk about Wall Street bonuses.

A former Morgan Stanley broker plead guilty to defrauding juvenile victims of medical practice. Charles Winitch has been banned from the NYSE for five years.

RBS Chairman, Sir Philip Hampton, thinks his predecessors on the board of the bank are hugely responsible for the bank crisis because they failed to check risky activity, according to Wikileak cables.

Two pension funds and an education fund are redeeming their investments in $20 billion hedge fund, Farallon Capital Partners.

BlueCrest Capital Management’s specialist credit fund of hedge funds “has been all but wiped out in the two years since the firm suspended redemptions.”

Wayne Miller, who runs the equity trading desk at Bessemer Trust cut his hair to raise money for pediatric cancer through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. He and two colleagues earned more than $104,000 for the cause.

Hooters sued a buyout firm over its challenge to the proposed sale of the company to Wellspring Capital Management, a private-equity firm whose holdings include the Checkers hamburger-restaurant chain.

Europe’s top financial regulator is furious about ‘blackmail’ being used by bankers desperate to avoid a crackdown on bonuses. No one is actually going to move to Asia, he says, it’s a head-fake.

Belle Haven residents in Greenwich, Connecticut, are angry with their new neighbour, Irish property tycoon Sean Dunne. They don’t want him to become a member of the yacht club.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.