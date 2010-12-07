GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Peter Thiel’s hedge fund just can’t stop losting money. Clarium is down 23% through November.



It emerged in court today that after a Wall Street financial consultant got into a drunken fight with his girlfriend in ’04, the NYPD allegedly sodomized him with a baton.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman apparently plans on playing “hardball” with bonuses this year and is bracing for “difficult conversations” with his bankers this week. Compensation could be down by 23%.

Todd Thomson and Shirl Penney’s new project, Dynasty Financial Partners, recently poached a $5.9 billion wealth adviser from Bank of America. Michael Brown was lured to the the independent advisory firm last week.

The Carlyle Group is buying a 55% stake in former-Citi traders Brian Riano’s, John Eckerson’s, and Sean Fahey’s Claren Road Asset Management, a hedge fund with $4.5 billion AUM in “exchange for cash, an ownership interest in Carlyle and performance-based contingent payments.”

More details are coming out about “American Psycho: The Musical.” The show’s writer says there’s “going to be a lot of blood.” Read all about which scenes the producers want to include in the stage version by clicking here >

Does anyone else feel like David Einhorn is going Benjamin-Button on us?

The next target of the Bernie Madoff trustee rampage – JP Morgan and HSBC have already been sued – could be the Mets.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, the Borders Group’s biggest shareholder, has offered to finance a $960 million takeover bid for Barnes & Noble.

