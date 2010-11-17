GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs announced its 2001 new partner list today. There are 110 additions.



Deutsche Bank’s CEO Josef Ackermann was named European Banker of the Year for helping to steer the bank through the financial crisis.

Five banking analysts and two sales traders from Credit Suisse who focus on financial-services firms have quit, insiders say. The bank would not comment on the departures.

City traders are already drafting portfolios based on on next year’s royal wedding. Stock picks include security companies, drinks firms and souvenir providers.

Experts believe that Prince William’s wedding will generate about $990 million for the British economy. Extra cash will be spent on souvenirs, travel to see the wedding and alcohol to celebrate the union, consultants predict.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Wall Street may earn $19 billion in 2010, which would make it the Street’s fourth-most profitable year.

A judge set bail for $3 million for the French doctor whose embroiled in the insider-trading case involving FrontPoint.

Argentine billionaires, the Eskenazis, are reportedly planning to increase their 15.4% stake in oil producer Repsol YPF SA’s local unit, They will pay about $1.3 billion for an additional 10%.

Roger Altman, who was Clinton’s deputy secretary of the Treasury, met with Obama yesterday and now rumours are rife that he’s the leading candidate to replace Larry Summers as director of the National Economic Council.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Apparently someone is staying at Rachel Uchitel’s tiger-print-laden, $1.625 million Park Ave apartment because someone has seen the person on an air mattress inside condo, “drying their socks and other intimate apparel on the radiator.”

