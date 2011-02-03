GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Wall Street pay hit an all-time high this year: $135 billion was paid out to finance execs.Hedge funder Buddy Fletcher is suing the board of the famed New York apartment building, The Dakota, for racism.



Fifth Third Bancorp repaid the $3.4 billion taxpayer bailout it received during the financial crisis.

Raj Rajaratnam’s little brother, Rag, is reportedly being investigated by the FBI in connection to the Galleon probe.

Apparently in London, bankers don’t wear brown. It’s looked down on.

British banker Christian Littlewood was sentenced to three years in prison for insider trading.

Deutsche Bank’s Moscow office got raided this morning.

Lindsay Lohan was accused of stealing a $2,500 necklace. She says it was loaned to her and her stylist failed to return it on time to the store.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.