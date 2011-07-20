GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Bloomberg’s Gigi Stone (left) got married on the weekend.

The Goldman Sachs bonus collapse is underway. Not surprising, given the bank’s miserable earnings report today.Meanwhile, Bank of America beat earnings.



One of George Soros’ funds, the flagship Quantum Endowment Fund, is holding 75% cash right now. This is the guy that oversaw the move.

It turns out that the boyfriend of Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, used to date Tiger Woods’ mistress.

Ames Brown, a Portfolio Manager who is currently pursuing his DBA from Harvard, got kicked off the Bachelorette last night.

Carson Block doesn’t understand his detractors who say that because he’s not a forestry expert, he doesn’t get Sino-Forest. He says: but I understand fraud.

The lawyers for the accuser of Dominique Strauss-Kahn met with prosecutors today.

That former BNP intern who was recorded flipping out on Metro North, is trying to hire a PR firm to fix her damaged reputation. In case you’ve forgotten, some of her now famous lines include: “I was not cursing, excuse me, do you know what schools I’ve been to?” and “I’m sorry, do you think I’m a little hoodlum?”

Pippa Middleton and her financier boyfriend are still an item, but the stress of the spotlight has taken its toll on the young couple. So they’re heading to Mustique

