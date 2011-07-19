GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: LinkedIn

Bank of America tanked today on news that it may need to raise $50 billion in new capital, and its dividend won’t be raised as promised.Great profile of Ray Dalio in the New Yorker this week, in which we learn details of why he was once fired; that Bridgewater has almost $100 billion AUM; and that he tried to warn the Treasury and White house about the credit crisis, but was ignored.



Ray Dalio won’t make a trade decision without this man’s approval. Or without consulting his Decision Rules.

It’s baby fever over at CNBC!

Morgan Stanley missed its internal trading revenue target, $26 billion, by 40% last year. And everyone is blaming one guy.

One of the reasons Lloyd Blankfein may remain in charge of Goldman Sachs for a while is because the board might have to use him as a sacrificial lamb.

The Wall Street fundraising for Obama has begun…

Warren Buffett was at the White House today with Obama.

Obama nominated former Ohio Attorney General and Democrat Richard Cordray to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He’s a five-time Jeopardy! champion.

Here’s what Elizabeth Warren had to say about it.

Check out the most powerful nerds on Wall Street.

Remember that ridiculously gorgeous, multi-lingual intern Xenia Tschoumitheva who’s working for JP Morgan in London this Summer? She just passed an FSA exam. And for the first time in weeks, fell to 2nd place on Bloomberg’s MVP list.

