GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikipedia

JPMorgan is using a hilarious email in its counter-lawsuit against Lehman Brothers, which sued JPMorgan in May. Apparently Lehman called its own assets “goat poo.”LibreMax Capital, founded by Deutsche Bank trader Greg Lippmann, gained 2.29% in January, which beat the returns of rivals that also bet on mortgage securities.



In FCIC audio tapes, Warren Buffett revealed that when he invests in a business, he rarely looks at management. He noted one thing that’s most imporant, and it’s to do with pricing.

Jamie Dimon was awarded his 2010 paycheck — a restricted stock payout of $17.4 million.

The rabbi who tried to blackmail Steve Cohen was sentenced to four years in prison today.

John Paulson’s interview of Alan Greenspan at NYU today resulted in some funny one-liners from both financial titans.

RBC Capital Markets, the investment-banking division of Canada’s biggest lender, said U.S. fixed-income sales head Chuck Powis has left the firm.

Two brothers helped push Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s to top spot in the European ECM rankings, with a $3.3 billion offering of shares in VTB Bank for the Russian Government.

A man who killed a British commodities trader on business trip with a single punch will go to jail for 39 months.

Martin Scorsese has reversed his plans to shelf directing the movie adaption of Jordan Belfort’s memoir, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Leonardo DiCaprio will star.

Yoga is competing with golf as the new excercise of choice for youngsters hoping to climb their way up the corporate ladder.

A-Rod is moving out of his $30,000 rental apartment at 15 Central Park West — a building “home to rock stars and hedge-fund billionaires,” to move into a new $6 million pad. And there’s a good chance Cameron Diaz will be moving in with him; they’ve been real estate hunting together.

