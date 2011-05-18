GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

CWTV



BanksJP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon was in Ohio for the bank’s shareholder meeting day. Protestors abounded. Dimon apologized for accidental foreclosures.

Here are the three lies that Matt Taibbi says Goldman Sachs must pay for.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is opening up a new investigation on the role of the country’s biggest banks in the financial crisis, including Goldman, Bofa and Morgan Stanley.

Dealbook got a look at a document that outlined what stake partners had in Goldman at the time of the IPO. Here’s where the top holders are now.

Here is one case where the homeless bailed out a banker.

Hedge Funds

Ken Griffin will allow investors in Citadel’s two largest funds easier redemptions.

Buzz

More details continue to emerge about the Sofitel maid who accused Dominque-Strauss Kahn of rape.

Meanwhile, here’s what prison life is like for DSK. And these men may succeed him.

Rajat Gupta violated internal policy at McKinsey long before the SEC accused him of insider trading.

The Too Big To Fail premiered at MOMA last night. BI’s John Ellis loved it. Bess Levin at Dealbreaker wrote a LOL-worthy review.

Non-Wall Street bonus

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a love-child.

Elaine’s is closing at the end of May.

Leo DiCaprio recently broke up with supermodel Bar Refaeli, and the Post thinks he already has another blonde on his arm: Blake Lively.

