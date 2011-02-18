GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: ninemsn

BofA i-banker Richard Swift and Today’s entertainment reporter, Jill Rappaport, are going to court over a home in the Hamptons. They dated for eight years and split-up last year.Bill Winters, a former top JPMorgan exec who left after falling out with Jamie Dimon, plans to launch an asset management and hedge fund firm in London.



SAC Capital just hired a new analyst. His name is Marc Asch and before SAC he worked at BarCap.

More details emerged today about the close friendship of indicted insider traders Noah Freeman and Don Longeueil. The latter was the best man at Freeman’s wedding, and Freeman was named a groomsman in Longeueils now-postponed nuptials.

Phillipe Laffont’s $3.5 billion tech hedge fund Coatue Management just hired lawyer Vincent Tortorella, who came from Guidepoint Global, an expert network.

BofA bought a 300-acre estate yesterday for the bargain price of $15.26 million — it was originally listed for $100 million in 2009, and Donald Trump was interested in it too. It belonged to once-billionaire socialite, Patricia Kluge.

Hedge fund JAT Capital, managed by former Shumway portfolio manager John Thaler, was subpoenaed as part of the government’s insider-trading probe.

SPM’s Don Brownstein, who was recently named the best performing hedge fund manager of 2010 by Bloomberg, has a scary strategy for making his point according to a former employee.

Traders at the NYSE are making themselves feel better about the impending merger with the Deutsche Börse with an “outbreak of wisecracks,” about schnitzel, beer and learning to say Guten Tag.

How much paid did Steve Cohen caused Whitney Tilson on his Netflix and OpenTable shorts?

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is engaged to a man called David Kovacs, who has worked investment banking, private equity, and venture capital.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Len Lesser, the actor who played the unforgettable Uncle Leo character on “Seinfeld,” died yesterday. He was 88.

