GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Photo: CNBC

The Obama administration is planning a “shock and awe” campaign to end foreclosure-gate and will have as one of its goals, punishing banks.A leaked email from the head of JP Morgan’s Japan operation suggests Jamie Dimon is going to fly to the earthquake-stricken country soon.



While French and German banks are evacuating their workers from Tokyo, U.S banks are staying put.

Barry Minkow, the millionaire entrepreneur-convicted ponzi-pastor, might go to jail again. He is currently negotiating a plea deal with the U.S.

McKinsey partners may be discussing the impact of the Raj Rajaratnam insider trading trial at a meeting this week; the brand name has suffered a beating because of it.

The Raj trial continued today with more back and forth between the defence and witness Anil Kumar. At times it must have been dry though, because Juror 18 fell asleep mid-way through.

The former CEO of Freddie Mac may face a civil action. Richard Syron has received a so-called Wells notice from the SEC.

JP Morgan has started testing $5 ATM fees.

Trish Rengan has left CNBC.

20-somethings In New York are having less sex and they don’t really care about it.

