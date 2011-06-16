GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Here’s legendary hedge fund investor Don Brownstein’s solution for the housing crisis.



Jamie Dimon made an appearane at the Carlyle bakeoff site.

Citi poached two bankers from UBS for its tech group. Doug Brengel will be chairman of techn banking. Bill Frauenhofer will be an MD in the tech group.

Citi hired Elinor Hoover from Morgan Stanley as a vice chairwoman for capital markets.

Congrats to a new power couple — Nicole Lapin of CNBC and Brian Stelter of the New York Times.

Paul Hawkins will join Credit Suisse as global head of commodities.

Bill Ackman’s JC Penney investment has paid off. Pershing Square’s investment in the retailer has recorded a $476 million profit.

The UBS equity sales team was told in a memo that “suits are now mandatory” at the office.

Over 80,000 of the “world’s elite from business, media, the arts and society” have been invited to the “social event of the decade” to raise as much as £60 million for charity.

Irish bankers got cars as bonuses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.