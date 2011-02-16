GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

More 13Fs out today: John Paulson jumped into energy; Steve Cohen loaded up on more Apple; Bill Ackman opened a new stake in General Motors; Eric Mindich slashed Potash and bought gold and energy.



Investors requested $1 billion in redemptions from FBI-raided hedge fund Diamondback.

NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Börse agreed to a $10 billion all-stock merger, combining two of the world’s biggest stock exchanges into one.

Citi just hired the man who spilled the beans on a big bank merger JPMorgan was advising on. Thomas Woodley Heath III will be a managing director in its North American financial institution group.

A lecture by a German banker who referred to specific a “Jewish gene” was cancelled at the London School of Economics due to security concerns.

Steve Cohen was making a seven-figure salary in his 20s. He told that to Paul Tudor Jones at the ISI conference at the Waldorf Astoria, amongst other things.

Someone who applied to Citi’s summer analyst program recently found out that he or she didn’t make the cut, and wrote a pretty funny email in response.

Barclays reported a drop in profit for 2010 but still beat analysts’ expectations.

The Feds have sued a New Canaan man for giving himself a $53 million gift from his hedge fund.

A senior officer of a private bank has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old domestic help at Phoolbagan in east Kolkata, India.

A man had to pay his former employee $8,000 for humiliating him — he made him wear a sign and marched him to the police station — after he discovered he’d written himself a $1,300 cheque.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is out today! Soccer star Christiano Ronaldo’s Russian supermodel girlfriend, Irana Shayk, is on the cover.

