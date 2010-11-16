GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Lobbyists for Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan met with regulators more than any other financial institution, to discuss FinReg.



Goldman Sachs won’t be repaying Warren Buffett‘s $5 billion loan yet. Until the Fed approves dividend increase payments, the bank’s hands are tied.

Fourloko is banned.

Citi plans to hire 200 workers to target small businesses by the end of 2011. Small-business specialists for the bank would then number about 500.

Aussie mining giant BHP scrapped its bid for Potash Corp. A scathing BHP released a list of all the concessions it made to please Canada, which blocked the offer and is now being accused of protectionism.

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer is on a mission to expose millionaire tax dodgers. After deals with Lichtenstein and Switzerland, he now wants three unamed tax havens – one in the Caribbean – to share which UK residents are storing cash there.

A man dressed as a woman robbed a Chase bank in Ohio. The bandit was wearing a wig, sunglasses, and a blue pea coat, and is yet to be caught.

Someone’s girlfriend is bragging about her boyfriend’s $2 million annual paycheck to random strangers on the Acela.

Saturday Night Live made fun of the US debt this weekend.

A 48-year old mother and energy trader from Texas has been accused of running a $6.8 million natural gas trading scam so she can maintain her and her sons’s middle class lifestyle.

Here’s why Georgia Anderson, has a half-naked photo on her brokerage website: “[Wall Street] is male-dominated, that’s why [there’s] a bikini picture on my website. I proved my point, that a woman can be feminine and still work in finance and still have something to say.”

With Peter Thiel’s Clarium fund down 17% this year, people are asking why his venture capital success just hasn’t translated to Wall Street.

Bill Clinton will star in Hangover 2 as himself. He shot his cameo scene on the weekend.

