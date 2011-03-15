GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Emily Maynard.

Berkshire Hathaway has bought chemical maker Lubrizol for $9 billion.Anil Kumar continued to testify in the Raj Rajaratnam trial today. He told of Raj offering to buy him a house as compensation for tips, and we found out details about Raj’s dealings with Danielle Chiesi.



The SEC employees caught watching porn at work last year were making more than $200,000.

A Deutsche banker has been suspended after TV reporters caught him taunting protestors who were demonstrating against the National Health Service in London last week.

Rajat Gupta tried to quit the board of Goldman Sachs in September of 2008, just two weeks before he allegedly passed on tips about the bank’s profits and the $5 billion Berkshire investment to Raj Rajaratnam.

While Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley evacuated their Tokyo offices immediately when the earthquake struck, BofA Merrill Lynch stayed put. Many bankers then spent the night sleeping in their offices.

Hacker group Anonymous just released what they say is a trove of damning documents on Bank of America, but the leak turned out to be far less shocking than expected.

Prosecutors want a former Goldman Sachs computer programmer who stole proprietary codes to be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

John Stewart apparently recruited Larry King as a correspondent for the Daily Show.

Tonight is the grand finale of The Bachelor. Show-devotees expect Brad Womack to choose Emily Maynard.

