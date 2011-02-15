GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Coatue Management, Philippe Laffont’s ~$3.5 billion tech-focused hedge fund is being investigated related to possible insider trading violations.



A former Goldman Sachs banker who now works at the NFL, Eric Grubman, is one of those responsible for ruining the Super Bowl for 400 fans.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and former Goldman prop trader Pierre Henri-Flamand’s Edoma all filed their 13F’s for Q4.

Liquidating hedge fund’s Level Global and Barai Capital management — who have been shattered by the FBI’s insider trading investigation — also filed what may be their penultimate 13F.

The Carlyle Group has tapped Adena Friedman as its new chief financial officer.

Actress Rose McGowan has a new boyfriend and he’s in finance. Only she won’t reveal much more than that.

Ken Griffin just hired Geoff Coley, the former head of Chapdelaine & Co’s now-defunct credit shop to head up fixed income at Citadel Securities. He’s bringing 30 employees from his former firm with him.

Goldman Sachs has hired one of the FDIC’s top deal makers to cover financials in the i-bank.

Doug Kass is spreading a rumour that John Paulson is neutral on gold.

Noah Freeman, who plead guilty to insider trading last week, allegedly made his ex-employer, Sonar Capital, $22.7 million in profits from trades in Sigma shares that were based in inside tips.

John Paulson’s friends were sceptical of his sub-prime bet back in the early days of the crisis.

Prosecutors are asking to set bail at $700,000 for a banker who’s accused of attacking his girlfriend with a lacrosse stick. Currently bail is set at $300,000.

Apparently someone showed up to UBS’ Stamford office this morning with a baseball bat and asked for the President.

Supermodel Tyra Banks is taking an executive education class at Harvard Business School.

Happy Valentines Day!!

