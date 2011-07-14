GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Morgan Stanley is reportedly “running layoff scenarios into several thousand folks.”



“US prosecutors intercepted phone calls involving nearly 100 investment fund clients of Primary Global Research,” in 2009 as part of an insider trading investigation. 97 funds were recorded.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a scathing report on Republicans that sat on the FCIC panel, accusing them of being driven by politics rather than fact-finding, and of leaking internal documents.

UBS employees who are being moved from the Stamford office to New York, will be getting a nice bonus for the journey, and other benefits too.

Irving Picard was “given the OK yesterday to start doling out some of the $7.6 billion he’s collected” as the trustee in the Madoff Ponzi case. Some victims will receive checks in the fourth quarter.

Controversial hedge fund manager Buddy Fletcher — the man who sued the famed Dakota building in New York for racial discrimination — is being investigated by the SEC.

Morgan Stanley just lost another poker star. 26-year old Jason Strasser, a trader, is now the lead analyst at Trafelet & Company, a long/short equity fund.

The maid involved in the Manhattan DA’s case against Dominique Strauss-Kahn for sexual assault had her credibility dragged through the mud in part because of one man: her fiancee. Now he’s talking.

Court filings “show that during the government’s investigation of [Raj] Rajaratnam, it received court approval to record conversations in 2008 and 2009 involving Dipak Patel,” a portfolio manager at SAC Capital.

A furor has erupted in Canada over the proposal of a “mega-quarry” that could contaminate five large rivers, and hedge fund manager Seth Klarman is involved.

Citadel Securities has ended its plans to be a market-maker in Treasuries.

The government might have bordered on entrapment when it was investigating insider trading at Primary Global.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey lost about $4.8 million investing in his ex-wife’s rival.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

How lucky is Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds? One week it’s dinner with ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, every other week it’s dinner (and more) with Charlize Theron.

