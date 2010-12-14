GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Larry Robbins

Charlie Gasparino reported that 50 or more companies have been subpoenaed by the FBI in their massive insider trading – expert network probe.HSBC’s former CEO just made a $100,000 bet that he can lose 44 pounds (20 kg) in one year.



UBS has published a 44-page document to explain to its employees how they should dress.

Peter Nachtwey, the Carlyle Group’s CFO, is leaving the private equity firm.

Roland Nash left Renaissance Capital for Verno Capital, a new investment firm.

What is the smaller angle between the two hands of the clock when it’s five minutes past nine? That’s one of the question’s you might get if at internship interview at JP Morgan.

Larry Robbins, head of the $7 billion AUM hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, just got engaged.

John Paulson is donating $15 million towards the largest maternity complex in South America. The new maternity hospital in Guayaguil, Ecuador will be named after Paulson’s father, Alfredo, who was born in the city.

A comedian was kicked off stage halfway through his act for banker jokes at a Nationwide Christmas party.

The girlfriend of a bond trader who was pulled on stage during a broadway performance, didn’t want to share; she forbade kissing. Many of participants in the interactive show “canoodle” the show’s lead lady.

Chinese factories are trying to cash in on the royal wedding by making fake versions of the engagement ring.

Andre “Boom Boom” Bressan, who works in equities for Morgan Stanley, won the main event at a charity boxing match for executives in Hong Kong.

A famous record of “drinks-buying by Tokyo’s flush brokers, traders and hedge fund managers” was shattered on the weekend by an architect who spent $36,400 on round of 3011 shots at the Geronimo Shot Bar in Tokyo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.