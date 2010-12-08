GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Jeffrey Kindler resigned as Pfizer CEO because he refused to name a chief of operations as part of a plan agreed to by senior managers in September, insiders say.

Goldman Sachs is allowed to hang out in groups of twelve or more to celebrate Christmas this year. Small Holiday parties are on.

An NYPD cop is disputing the claims of a Wall Street financier who says police sodomized him with a baton in 2004 after police were called to a domestic dispute. The cop said Ralph Johnson did not complain about any injuries while in custody.

Deutsche Bank’s Hong Kong offices are under investigation by South Korea. It’s related to a November stock market plunge.

Berkshire Hathaway plans on selling $500 million of notes to repay debt used by its Clayton Homes manufactured housing unit.

Hedge funds took in $16 billion in October, “marking the heaviest inflow” into the industry since November ’09.

Citi shares surged as the Treasury exited the bank.

Billionaire T. Boone Pickens’ wife is causing a stir in Nevada. She’s trying to build a fence spanning 500,000 acres for wild horses.

The trustee representing Bernie Madoff’s victims sued the owners of the New York Mets – the Wilpon family – who had themselves invested millions in the Ponzi scheme. Details are scarce as the complaint has been sealed.

Lloyd Blankfein is super polite nowadays; sometimes he even raises his hand if he wants to say something.

A JP Morgan Chase bank teller was arrested at Newark airport and extradited back across the border. He’s accused of stealing $1.1 million from Chase customers.

Apparently Goldman Sachs is no good at high frequency trading. So the HFT code that was allegedly stolen, is apparently not worth stealing.

Off Wall Street news –

Paris Hilton is in the market for a Rolls Royce. She took a $300,000 Rolls Royce Ghost for a test drive in Beverly Hills yesterday.

