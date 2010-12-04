GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs has spun off into a new firm a private equity group that invests in inner city-based, midmarket businesses and companies. New MainStream Capital, will manage about $250 million.



UBS’s financial head John Cyran is leaving “for personal reasons.” He’ll be replaced by Tom Naratil.

Ken Griffin donated $250,000 to Karl Rove’s new American Crossroads fundraising group.

Zerohedge found a new contender for the infrequently-updated list of the best names on Bloomberg – Bang Dae-Ho. (Anil Bangar is another great one who wasn’t on the last list.)

Yuichi Jimbo is retiring as Japan’s head of investment banking.

PIMCO’s Paul McCulley is retiring.

Citi has hired Carlos Gutierrez, who served as commerce secretary for George W. Bush, as vice chairman of its Institutional Clients Group. He’ll also be part of the bank’s Senior Strategic Advisory Group.

How the financial crisis hit Jamaica and forced this former banker to become a farmer.

Pershing Square’s net returns are +27% YTD, his gross returns are +35.5%.

John Kinnucan, the man who refused to wear an FBI wire and sent an email to others warning of the wide-spread hedge fund investigation, got a subpoena from the FBI today.

Steve Schwarzman is moving to Europe.

A Texas town is in an uproar over a Christmas tree that was removed from a branch of Chase bank because it was considered offensive.

Two Portland hedge funds, Grifphon Asset Management and Sasquatch Capital, are being investigated by the SEC. Investors reported problems with withdrawls.

Elizabeth Warren is recruiting 50 state prosecutors to help her police consumer finance.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Apparently, contrary to her typical demeanor, Naomi Campbell has been very polite and gracious as she does the rounds of the Art Basel with her billionaire boyfriend Vladislav Doronin.

