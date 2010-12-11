GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Ariel, the mermaid

We know a couple of Morgan Stanley employees that are going to be in trouble this weekend because of this story >Credit Suisse announced promotions of Managing Directors yesterday.



JPMorgan had Christmas parties all this week. On Tuesday, there was one at Connolly’s, on Wednesday, another at Harry’s, and last night the company had its main holiday party at 1 Chase Manhattan Plaza. The firm called it “an informal gathering.”

There’s a rumour being spread that Steve Cohen might be indicted.

Sergey Aleynikov, the ex-Goldmanite who was indicted for stealing code, has been found guilty according to CNBC.

Dan Loeb likes to talk a little dirty about his relationship with Obama. The hedge fund manager wrote a hilarious email to a number of Obama-supporting work colleagues.

Senator Levin questioned the CDS trading that took place at Goldman Sachs during the crisis again. Michael Swenson, Goldman’s Managing Director of the Structured Products Group Trading at the time, sent some emails that look like “trading abuse.”

Reach Capital’s Nigel Hart recently quit managing the Tamarack Fund, a part of UBS’s Private Wealth Management, because: “it is apparent to us that UBS does not have the marketing resources or organizational structure to generate asset growth in the foreseeable future.”

Exis Capital’s Adam Sender just won an auction for Bob Dylan’s hand-written “Times They Are A Changin'” lyrics, says CNBC. Sender paid over $422,000 for the lyrics.

Check out the 21 hedge fund managers killing it this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.