GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Goldman Sachs has been fined $650,000 by FINRA for not telling regulators for several months that Fabrice Tourre, and another one of its employees, were under investigation by the SEC and had received Wells notices.Disgraced hedge funder Jeffrey Epstein started a blog about science.



A former Goldman Sachs employee is helping a trader file suit against JPMorgan and HSBC for manipulating the silver market. A similar lawsuit was brought against the two firms two weeks ago.

A Brooklyn money manager is accused of running a 30-year Ponzi scheme that swindled hundreds of investors out of tens of millions of dollars.

Goldman Sachs had only two down trading days in the 3rd quarter, and 31 where trading revenue surpassed $75 million.

David Tepper’s hedge fund Appaloosa is up 20% YTD.

American Pyscho is being made into a Broadway musical. Duncan Sheik (of Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (of Big Love) are currently converting the Wall Street story into a musical thriller for the stage.

The Dick Fuld of the movie, Too Big To Fail, predicts a double-dip. To see what he thinks about playing Fuld, click here.

Non Wall Street Bonus

Kanye West charmed passengers on a Delta flight on the weekend when he randomly stared singing over the PA system. Apparently he couldn’t decide if he wanted to sing Gold Digger or Good Life so he sang both.

Art dealers in New York were shocked last night when Andy Warhol’s 1962 black-and- white painting of Elizabeth Taylor sold for $63.4 million. It was expected to go for about $40 mill.

