GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

European hedge funders will probably get bigger bonuses than their U.S equivalents this year; compensation could be up to 20% higher.After months of rumours, George Soros’ hedge fund has opened a new Hong Kong fund today.



Bill Clinton renewed the lease on his Harlem office at 125th Street for another 10 years.

BofA might have to pay out some of its bonuses in stock rather than cash, due to a likely shortfall in capital raising.

Kim Kardashian will be promoting a new prepaid MasterCard for children tomorrow in New York. The credit card is being marketed as a way for parents to watch how and when their kids spend money.

Investors have asked FrontPoint to return $750 million in the wake of insider trading allegations. The figure equates to about half of the hedge fund’s healthcare portfolios’ assets.

Citi is hiring. The bank is on the hunt for new employees in Europe; it will hire about 15 managing directors for the European business this year.

Here is the City did a poll of bankers asking if they’d reelect their CEOs. Richard Handler of Jefferies & Co. topped the list, followed by the CEOs of Cantor Fitzgerald and M&G Investments. Out of 35, Jamie Dimon ranked 14th; Lloyd Blankfein 17th; Vikram Pandit 20th. Martin Blessing of Commerzbank is everyone’s least favourite boss. His disapproval rating is 44%.

Hedge funders, bankers and other “high-net worth individuals” got to drive full-speed down the main road in Stamford on Sunday. They were taking part in a go-kart race that raised $10,000 for a child abuse charity.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

An erotic book and magazine store in Detroit sold one lucky patron a winning $128 million Powerball ticket. Apparently this isn’t the first time the x-rated shop has sold a winning ticket. The ticket-holder is yet to claim their prize.

