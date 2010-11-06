GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann has been suspended indefinitely without pay from the cable network, for donating to democrats.Hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones is selling his 6,000 acre estate on the Chesapeake Bay for $30 million.



Dr. Barry Schachter, Moore Capital’s chief risk officer, is retiring. Schachter is a hedge fund quant legend who has managed risk at SAC Capital, Balyasny and Caxton.

Insurance giant AIG posted a $2.4 billion loss in the third quarter.

BlackRock will begin financing home loans this month for “a new breed of residential mortgage-backed securities.”

Banks including Wells Fargo, BofA and USAA are frenziedly trying to fix security flaws in their iPhone and Android banking apps, which could let criminals steal sensitive data like usernames, passwords and financial information.

350 fresh-faced financiers partied in the meatpacking district last night at an exclusive fundraising event hosted by Young Wall Street. On the menu? Cheeseburger sliders, hip hop and apparently a horde of beautiful women.

European bank BNP Paribas is the biggest bank in the world with $3.12 trillion in assets, followed by HSBC and Barclays. RBS and BofA round out the top 5.

Nancy Pelosi confirmed that she will run for House minority leader. “Driven by the urgency of creating jobs & protecting healthcare, Social Security & Medicare, I am running for Dem Leader,” she tweeted today.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Hills’ stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt may have to file for bankruptcy after squandering their 10 million fortune.

