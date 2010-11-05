GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Kourtney Kardashian’s Website

Goldman Sachs executives routinely describe themselves as “the fastest animals on the savannah“ in conversations with analysts.Peter Thiel’s Clarium fund is down 17.1% through October, and investors continue to flee.



Citi won its bitter court battle against Guy Hands, who alleged that Citi manipulated his private equity firm Terra Firma, into overpaying for EMI by suggesting there was another bidder the race.

Morgan Stanley knew as early as 2008 that the SEC had been in contact with FrontPoint about an insider trading investigation. Now speculation is rife that this was what inspired the hedge fund’s spin-off from the bank, not the Volcker Rule

Every major automaker except for Toyota posted double-digit jumps in sales in October. Chrysler, Ford, Honda and Nissan all helped push overall industry sales up by 13.4%.

Tim Geithner held an undisclosed meeting with Jon Stewart in April, because the comedian “is influential in America, so we took the opportunity for the two to meet and to discuss the economy,” a Treasury official said.

Cody Willard is re-opening his hedge fund.

Apparently the Soho opening of the Kardashian’s new retail store was out of control on Wednesday night. Police were called to deal with the crowd and dispensed “three summonses for disorderly conduct.”

