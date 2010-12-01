GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Libre Max Capital raised $375 million since it opened in September. The hedge fund was started by three ex-Deutsche Bank traders.



Everyone thinks Bank of America is the subject of the Wikileaks coming next year.

Sources say Barclays Capital will cut hundreds of jobs in the next two months because of declining i-banking revenue.

Apparently one of the best things about Steve Schwarzman is that he’s totally honest about how obsessed he is with making money.

In the past two months, John Paulson has sold 43.5% of his position in Cheniere Energy. Paulson & Co retains a 7.3% ownership stake.

National Bank of Canada’s i-banking arm laid off workers on its sales and trading desk and in its equity research department.

According to King of Capital, a new book about his life, Steve Schwarzman was the first Jewish person to be in Skull and Bones and the 3rd hired by Morgan Stanley (he didn’t take the job because they said he’d have to change his “personality” to fit in”).

French President Nicolas Sarkozy’s banker bro is in a legal row over divorce proceedings in Manhattan. The Carlyle Group exec wants his French prenup upheld; his wife doesn’t.

Citi’s top lobbyist stepped down. Apparently Nick Calio’s influence began to wane when Vikram Pandit took control of bank. Several other lobbyists left the firm in the past year.

JPMorgan is giving its investment bankers iPads. All associates in its global investment banking division get a new, free tablet until the pilot program ends in May next year.

The founder of Signet Management, Bob Marquardt, is a bit of a writer. Check out the poem he sent to clients in the company Christmas cards.

AIG is issuing new bonds for the first time since it was bailed out in 2008.

Non-Wall Street

Madonna opened the first outpost of her new gym chain, Hard Candy Fitness, in Mexico City yesterday. There are massive pictures of her all over the facility.

