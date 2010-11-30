GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Las Vegas Hilton

Photo: bezrukov via Wikimedia Commons

The New York Times doesn’t know how to spell Lloyd Blankfein’s name.Standard Chartered Bank is hiring 1,800 traders – most of them will trade assets denominated in the yuan.



This is the first month algo trading has been allowed in Turkey.

Gregory Park, the former head of securities at Deutsche Bank, is starting a HK-based fund, Northstone Peak Capital Asia Credit Opportunity Fund.

The 23-year old who won the World Series of Poker studied to become a trader.

British Business Secretary Vince Cable has threatened to tax banker’s bonuses if their employers don’t show restraint.

Commodity bubble alert: Billionaire casino mogul Stanley Ho dropped $330,000 for two giant white truffles at a charity auction in Macau.

Hedge funder Louis Moore Bacon is involved in a public showdown over power lines that may be installed through his Colorado ranch. Sting is siding with Bacon, FWIW.

Deutsche Bank owns a casino in Las Vegas. A developer defaulted on his loans so the bank doubled down and took on the project. It opens December 15.

Off Wall Street News:

A man from East Harlem saved someone from being hit by the 6 train at 103rd St. Carlos Flores said: “I was thinking, if he gets hit I can’t go to work. It’s Sunday. I can’t miss out. It’s a time-and-a-half day.”

A retired electrician who worked for Picasso is involved in a legal battle after he came forward with over 200 works by the artist – worth at least $80 million – that he says were given to him by the painter. Picasso’s son says his father would never have done that.

Willie Nelson was arrested for cannabis possession after authorites found six ounces of marijuana on his tour bus. The crooner faces up to six months in prison.

FYI: Here’s what New York real estate firm, Two Trees, says tenants who live in doorman buildings, should tip this holiday season.

