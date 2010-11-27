GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Speculation is growing that Phil Falcone is on the verge of selling Harbinger’s ~$670 millon stake in satellite group Inmarsat.An SAC Capital consultant was charged with second-degree breach of peace and public indecency. According to Dealbreaker, he exposed himself to a member of the night cleaning crew.



FrontPoint has received about $3 billion in redemption requests since the hedge fund was implicated in an insider trading case related to the alleged sharing of non-public data by a doctor to the firm’s health care fund.

Hedge funders Chilton and PTJ, a retail heiress, a prominent rare-book dealer and wealthy Russian and Japanese collectors are rumoured to be interested in an original copy of John James Audubon’s “Birds of America,” valued by Sothebys between $6.2 million to $9.3 million, which will be auctioned next month.

KKR, Vestar Capital Partners and Centerview will buy Del Monte Foods for $4 billion. Del Monte Foods makes Meow Mix cat food, Milk-Bone dog biscuits and canned vegetables, and its stock price surged last week on rumours of the buyout.

Billionaire and Formula 1 boss Bernie Eccleston was mugged in London last night outside his office. Four thieves stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from him and his girlfriend.

Five people, including a husband and wife, have been charged with insider trading in London over claims they traded before seven merger announcements. Theo posse includes some employees an the co-owners of a now-closed London derivatives broker called Blue Index.

Apparently Angelina Jolie hates Thanksgiving and refused to celebrate it yesterday. Her friend said the actress “wants no part in rewriting history like so many other Americans. To celebrate what the white settlers did to the native Indians, the domination of one culture over another, just isn’t her style.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.