GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Insider Trading-gate got more complex today with the FBI requesting documents from mutual fund companies. Wellington Management and Janus Capital are now entangled in the investigation.



Steve Cohen’s hedge fund SAC Capital also disclosed they too received an FBI request for documents.

Click here to see what people at Goldman have been saying about the investigation.

Clothing giant J. Crew has agreed to a buyout by two private-equity firms, TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, for $43.50 a share in cash or about $3 billion.

Daniel Posner, who ran the distressed securities group at DE Shaw, is leaving the firm to start his own hedge fund.

Designers Dolce & Gabbana have been indicted for alleged tax evasion in Italy.

A tipster at Harbinger tells us rumours that the fund is liquidating are “complete bullshit.”

Charlie Sheen is suing former girlfriend and porn star Capri Anderson for $1 million. He says she’s trying to extort him.

A man who works for Lloyds Bank built a collection of 6,788 British beer cans in his home in Somerset after his wife bought him a beer collecting book in 1975. Check out photos of the amazing walls of cans >

Bruce Willis is the new face of Trust Bank of Russia. In an ad for the bank, the tagline says: “Trust—it’s like me, only it’s a bank!” Apparently the firm conducted market research and Bruce has a “reliable and decent” image.

Saudi tycoon Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his holding company invested $500 million in General Motors during last week’s IPO. That equates to 1% of the company.

Off-Wall Street Gossip:

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah arrived in New York today for medical treatment. For the time being, the kingdom under the control of Abudllah’s half brother and heir to the Saudi throne.

An actor who starred in “Ugly Betty” held his mother hostage in Brooklyn and then murdered her with a samurai sword, while he screamed Bible passages.

