GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

The hedge fund world has been rocked by a series of insider trading allegations that saw three firms raided by the FBI today. Two of the funds, DiamondBack and Level Global, are run by former SAC Capital traders.Several “low-level” Goldmanites are also implicated in the scandal. No word yet on who or which unit they’re from.



Andrew Dyson has resigned as global head of BlackRock’s institutional asset management business after an “operational review.”

A tipster tells us that about a month ago, Hank Paulson walked through the Goldman Sachs trading floor with Lloyd Blankfein. We wonder what the former CEO was telling his successor?

Steve Rattner’s former private equity fund, Quadrangle, will “cease to exist in its current form” by next year. The firm has been battling since the pension kickback scandal last year.

UBS told investors it has hired 1,000 new bankers and traders this year.

A hedge-fund consultant says federal agents never told her of her rights when she was arrested in relation to the Galleon investigation last year. Danielle Chiesi wants to suppress statements she made to the FBI.

