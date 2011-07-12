GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Deutsche Bank spent almost $2 million to take “over a five-star golfing hotel in Hertfordshire for 48 hours” for a 2-day event for its wealthiest banking and hedge fund clients. The bank brought Janet Jackson in to perform a 45-minute set for the clients; her time cost about $17,700 a minute.



Hedge fund lobbyists have a blunt message for Connecticut: if you raise taxes, we’ll move.

The most talked about dinner of the week involves Paul Ryan, Cliff Asness and an expensive bottle of wine.

Investors’ net withdrawals from hedge funds hit their highest level in nearly two years last month.

CNBC announced that Melissa Lee and Carl Quintanilla will officially take over as hosts of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” replacing Mark Haines, who suddenly passed away in late May, and Erin Burnett, who left for CNN in May. Here’s some details on Lee.

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn made it to the second day in the World Series of Poker today with 94,400 chips.

Maria Bartiromo’s husband is the king of active ETFs and he has the mutual fund industry in his sights.

Job cuts aren’t the only cuts hitting Wall Streetersat the moment. Even those that manage to escape the layoffs, may find their compensation cut soon. And they’re getting paranoid.

Andrew Maguire, a former trader with Goldman Sachs and a vocal spokesman about what he suspects is market manipulation in the gold and silver markets, has been saying for a while that there’s a huge unforeseen amount of demand coming in the physical gold and silver market.

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn is denying any possibility that he’s running for the presidency of France.

Hiring by hedge funds fell dramatically in June as funds struggled with poor performance.

Major League Baseball is now demanding the right to question Highbridge Principal Strategies, which has floated a $150 million loan to Dodgers owner Frank McCourt to keep the team afloat through bankruptcy proceedings.

Nomura trader Benjamin Fuchs has plans to spin out the bank’s prop team, Global Opportunities, into a hedge fund with $400 million in AUM. The secretive Charlie Chan is also launching a new Chinese hedge fund, focused on the Asian-focused macro strategy he pursued at Credit Suisse.

Meet your worst nightmare: a Wall Streeter who got paid millions to work at investment banks while he was stealing money from innocent investors and his company. Justin Paperny, a 36-year old who lived the Wall Street dream until a few years ago, tells a shocking tale of greed and sociopathy.

Former hedge fund manager Forrest Fontana has to pay back almost $1 million to the government for a trading violation.

Nick Friedman’s Clay Portrait Gallery in North Carolina has a weird answer for you: set the heads of your favourite Wall St. villains on fire! The perfect barbecue companion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.