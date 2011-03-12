GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Charlie Sheen’s goddesses.

The timing of the SEC’s insider trading charges against former Goldman Sachs exec and McKinsey head, Rajat Gupta, apparently caused a massive fight between federal prosecutors and regulators.Warren Buffett was paid a $100,000 salary for 30th year straight.



Embarrassing emails sent by and between Dan Loeb and Adam Sender over shorting Fairfax Financial, may released if a lawsuit against Third Point is unsealed. Some have already leaked, and they’re not pretty.

Warren Buffett may have suffered paper losses of about $150 million from stakes in two global reinsurance giants, Swiss Re and Munich Re, because of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami.

Mikhail Malyshev, the founder of hedge fund Teza Technologies and the former head of Citadel’s high-frequency trading team, has been indicted for perjury.

Sir Fred Goodwin, the former CEO of RBS, got a superinjunction forbidding the press from calling him a banker.

Lloyd Blankfein, Jamie Dimon and Vikram Pandit have all just been recruited by the Kremlin to advise Russia on how to turn Moscow into a finance hub.

The Raj Rajaratnam trial was on hiatus today but restarts again on Monday. Here’s a recap of yesterday.

Charlie Sheen “wasn’t bluffing when he said he wanted to tour the country with a live show.” Apparently tickets for: Fastball; My Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat is Not an Option Show LIVE Detroit/Chicago, go on sale this weekend.

