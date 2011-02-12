GOSSIP: The Latest Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

JP Morgan has a new head of their US mortgage business. Frank Bisignano is currently tlhe bank’s chief administrative officer.



The Federal Crisis Inquiry Commission has just released audio from hundreds of interviews it conducted to assemble its tome on what caused the crisis.

FBI-raided hedge fund Level Global will liquidate by March 31. These are the firm’s largest holdings as of the latest 13f.

SAC Capital’s trading patterns are similar to those cited by prosecutors in cases against alleged inside traders in their enormous Wall Street probe.

BarCap employees began receiving bonus news today, and “the mood isn’t good.”

Pandora filed for an IPO this evening.

After weeks of protest, Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak finally stepped down.

Wall Streeters will realise there’s an abundance of beautiful women roaming around Manhattan this week — even more than usual. That’s because it’s Fashion Week!

