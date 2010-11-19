GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Anna Rawson.com

Sam Evans was hired by SAC Capital for one reason: he’s an awesome golfer.More layoffs at Credit Suisse – apparently an entire risk desk was just dimissed.



The FBI arrested two Madoff Securities back office workers today. Joann Crupi was responsible for investor funds and keeping tabs on the daily cash balance; Annette Bongiorno was an office supervisor who is alleged to have sent out bogus account statements.

We hear some major U.S hedge funds are getting involved in Australia’s biggest IPO since 1997. Soros is one investor adding QR National to his portfolio.

Lloyd Blankfein went to hang out with his troops on the trading floor yesterday. He was congratulating new partners.

Yesterday JP Morgan had a charity day in which employees had to bring gifts to send to troops in Afghanistan, a tipster tells us.

UBS is really excited about the upcoming Harry Potter movie.

JP Morgan plans to hire 10,000 new employees in the U.S. next year.

Citigroup plans to hire 300 private bankers.

Will Ferrell and Larry David lost a $18 million lawsuit against JPMorgan. They sued the bank for purchasing “unauthorised and unsuitable securities” that lost their accounts millions.

In today’s IPO, GM opened over $35 a share.

UBS Securities will pay Massachusettes state $100,000 in a settlement over a “Hedge Fund Hotel” case regarding allegations it “didn’t enforce the full disclosure of its arrangements with hedge fund advisers.” UBS did not deny or admit to any misconduct.

