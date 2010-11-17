GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Bernie Madoff’s old building is bankrupt

For those in Boston, Peter Thiel will be at MIT tonight talking “catalyzing innovation in technology.”Larry Fink of Blackrock is Wall Street’s highest paid CEO.



A New York judge has told Michael Douglas’ ex-wife Diandra, she’s not entitled to half of the earnings from Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps.

Paul Callelo, previously head of Credit Suisse’s investment banking division, died today.

The owner of the Lipstick Building, the former home of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization after defaulting on a $210 million mortgage.

A Morgan Stanley employee is not happy that someone took his dinner on Friday. And apparently because he’s “stronger athletically and better looking than everyone in this office” and does “background checks for a living,” the guilty party is “dead.”

The teen who triggered a bomb he made outside Starbucks last year, will probably go to jail for three and half years.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

For the first time since Forbes magazine launched in 1917, there will be no members of the Forbes family involved in the daily operations of the company.

In huge news, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince William will marry longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton. He proposed in Kenya with his late mother Princess Diana’s ring, which is worth $45,000.

