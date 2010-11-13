GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Check out Warren Buffett’s heir apparent, Todd Comb’s latest trades as he winds down his hedge fund, CastlePoint Capital. He completely sold out of Blackrock.



Stephen Schwarzman dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld for Halloween. Check out the photo >

Japan’s second largest bank, Mizuho Financial Group, will spend $500 million for a 2% stake in BlackRock. The investment is part of the Asian firm’s effort to expand its asset-management operations.

George Soros financially backs a top Sarah Palin aid.

Morgan Stanley is in the late stages of negotiating a spin-off of their quant trading unit, Process Driven Trading, which is headed by Peter Muller. The bank would maintain a minority stake in the business, and Muller’s team would still have access to Morgan Stanley’s infrastructure.

People in Dubai are getting temporary, real gold tattoos in droves. They cost $50 and are apparently popular at weddings.

Peter Kraus just sold his Park Avenue co-op for $7.65 million. Kraus, the Merrill Lynch banker who got a $25 million payout after only three months work, actually lives at another address on Park Avenue though, in a $36.6 million apartment.

Deutsche Bank is being investigated by Korea’s market regulator over what could have been unfair trading. Trades made through the bank’s South Korean securities arm comprised the majority of a $1.2 billion sell-off that caused the main Korean index to slide 53.12 points on Thursday.

No-one is denying the possibility of a Yahoo-News Corp merger. Perhaps M&A watchers should have been watching Rupert Murdoch instead of AOL.

The student who “hacked” into Sarah Palin’s email account will serve a year in jail for being able to answer her easy password reminder question.

