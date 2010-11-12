GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

ING has cut 5% of its U.S headcount in preparation for an IPO. The company began laying off 400 people yesterday.Blackstone’s senior managing director thinks that Warren Buffett criticises leveraged buyout firms because it furthers his own agenda as their rival.



The number of corporate insiders selling their shares overtook the number of them buying by the largest margin since March ’06. Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, for example, offloaded $1.3 billion in shares.

Set your DVRs! Billionaire Henry Kravis is going to be profiled tonight on Bloomberg’s Game Changers series. Richard Beattie, John Mack and Ace Greenberg are interviewed for the episode.

Goldman Sachs might REALLY be pulling $120 million out of Phil Falcone’s embattled hedge fund because Harbinger stole a Goldman star trader last year, Omar Asali.

Non-Wall Street Bonus

Supermodels were in abundance in New York last night for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Katy Perry and Akon performed.

rumours are circulating that Prince William is very close to proposing to long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton

