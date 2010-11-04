GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: AP

Analyst Anand Kinkhabwala broke the Greenlight company record for longest last name at the firm when she was hired this August. Einhorn congratulated her in the company’s latest investor letter.Prop trading firm New York Securities is hiring as it launches a new hedge fund. The company may hire up to 40 new traders and will begin fund raising in the first quarter (via Dealbook).



UBS employees are worried about layoffs. Someone was let go in Stamford this morning, exacerbating the worry.

Al Pacino, Susan Sarandon and Eva Green will star in a movie about a hedge fund called “Arbitrage”. Pacino, the hedge fund manager, attempts to sell his business to a bank before his fraudulent activities are revealed.

D.E. Shaw is expanding in Asia. The fund moved top exec and a firm veteran, Julius Gaudio, to Hong Kong. D.E Shaw now has six offices in Asia.

It turns out the juror who was dismissed from the Citi v. Terra Firma case was not relieved of duty because of her ties to Michael Moore, but because she acted weirdly when the judge asked her if she’d talked to other jurors about the case, so he assumed she was lying.

The SEC voted today to adopt rules to curb disruptive errors that are believed to have caused the flash crash. Brokerages will have to establish controls to rein in unregulated clients like high-frequency traders. It’s vaguery city over there.

Freddie Mac posted a $4.1 billion loss in the third quarter.

I-banking titan Bruce Wasserstein’s 11th floor apartment went on the market last week for $26 million. The late Wasserstein bought the Fifth Avenue co-op in 2001 from another investment banker, Richard Gilder.

