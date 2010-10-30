GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Francesca Versace will be celebrating Halloween at Cipriani Downtown.

A former BofA employee told the SEC the bank “aggressively pushed complex derivatives products on customers” – and told them the investments were “extremely conservative.”A photo of Warren Buffett’s heir apparent, Todd Combs, has finally been found. The only problem – it’s from 20 years ago.



AIA, the Asian life insurance spinoff of AIG, leapt 17% in its first day of trading in Hong Kong.

Carl Icahn is being sued by Lionsgate; it’s alleged the hedge fund titan purposefully delayed a merger with MGM until he could buy enough debt in the company to make merger more profitbale.

U.S GDP grew at a rate of 2% in the third quarter, nowehere near as high as it needs to be to reduce unemployment.

A young Goldman Sachs analyst was a victim of some old fashion hazing at the firm’s London office.

Apparently FrontPoint portfolio manager Steve Eisman, got combative on a quarterly conference call with Genworth Financial this morning; “My patience and the patience of your shareholders is not infinite and my patience is just about done.”

Nomura Holdings profits tumbled 96% in the third quarter due to massive expenditures associated with the firm’s American expansion push.

Cipriani Downtown is hosting a high-class Halloween party tonight for Italian fashion and social royalty. Hot heiresses Francesca Versace and Delfina Delettrez Fendim will be there.

