GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A former BofA employee told the SEC the bank “aggressively pushed complex derivatives products on customers” – and told them the investments were “extremely conservative.”A photo of Warren Buffett’s heir apparent, Todd Combs, has finally been found. The only problem – it’s from 20 years ago.
AIA, the Asian life insurance spinoff of AIG, leapt 17% in its first day of trading in Hong Kong.
Carl Icahn is being sued by Lionsgate; it’s alleged the hedge fund titan purposefully delayed a merger with MGM until he could buy enough debt in the company to make merger more profitbale.
U.S GDP grew at a rate of 2% in the third quarter, nowehere near as high as it needs to be to reduce unemployment.
A young Goldman Sachs analyst was a victim of some old fashion hazing at the firm’s London office.
Apparently FrontPoint portfolio manager Steve Eisman, got combative on a quarterly conference call with Genworth Financial this morning; “My patience and the patience of your shareholders is not infinite and my patience is just about done.”
Nomura Holdings profits tumbled 96% in the third quarter due to massive expenditures associated with the firm’s American expansion push.
Non Wall Street Bonus
Cipriani Downtown is hosting a high-class Halloween party tonight for Italian fashion and social royalty. Hot heiresses Francesca Versace and Delfina Delettrez Fendim will be there.
