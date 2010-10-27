GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Elliott Management’s original $640 million stake in Delphi is now worth $1.54 billion. The former GM auto parts supplier, which exited bankruptcy last year, plans to go public in 2011.



Check out Paul Tudor Jones’s latest investor letter, in which he details a case of acute foot inflammation from which he suffered 10 years ago.

A source tells us that Marjorie Kaufman was let go from Kingdon Capital. Apparently she wanted to raise assets and invest in liquid funds, like a Ucits fund, and the fund didn’t.

Warren Buffet’s new 39-year-old appointee is in line to take the reins of Berkshire Hathaway. Todd Combs will oversee a “significant” portion of Berkshire’s investment portfolio.

The Fed might yet turn over revelatory documents to Bloomberg news. Banks appealed a court decision that would allow it today, but much still hangs in the air. The term reports show which banks received emergency cash from the government in ’08 and how much.

Elliott Management just made three executives equity partners. Jon Pollock will be co-CIO; Brian Miller will be chief trading officer; Gordon Singer (the CEO’s son) will head up global event arbitrage strategies.

George Soros donated $1 million to Proposition 19 to legalise marijuana.

Lloyd Blankfein ventured into Bed-Stuy yesterday. He was promoting a low-income housing project funded by Goldman Sachs, called The Bradford.

In other news –

Kim Kardashian was apparently seen “flirting” with former Facebook president and almost-billionaire Sean Parker at a charity event. Parker’s PR rep said no numbers were exchanged.

Michael Jackson is the top earning dead celebrity after his unexpected death reinvigorated sales of his back catalogue. Elvis came in second and John Lennon wrapped up the top five.

