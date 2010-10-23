GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Kara Dimon, Jamie’s daughter, who attends Duke.

Jamie Dimon is on Duke’s campus talking to students today and visiting his daughter Kara, who is a student at the school.Man Group, one of the biggest hedge funds in the world, plans to cut 10% of staff because of their merger with GLG, a source tells us.



Watch JP Morgan’s new recruitment video – it’s intense. And, hilarious >

Goldman Sachs, BofA and Nomura are sending top i-bankers to work in Asia.

A New York family wants $13,000 in bed bug damages from the Waldorf Astoria hotel, they say their daughter was bitten by bedbugs and brought the creepy crawlies home with her.

Check out the updated list of “Best Bloomberg Names,” that circulated starting years ago. Kikuko Takenoshita, Matthew Wank and Christopher Fister held firm in first, second and third place.

The team of Goldman Sachs prop traders that are leaving for KKR returned 5% through this summer. Not that stellar.

Bill Pullman will play Jamie Dimon in the final casting of Too Big to Fail, and Matthew Modine will play John Thain. Now the only character yet to be cast – officially – is Lloyd Blankfein. Though there’s reason to believe he’ll be played by Sex and the City actor, Evan Handler.

Today family and friends laid to rest David Widlak, the bank CEO who washed up in a lake in Michigan, at a funeral in Detroit. Mystery continues to surround the banker death, though one examiner believes he was “shot execution style.”

Norway has appointed a central bank chief. Oeystein Olsen will begin his new role on January 1.

Toyota has recalled 1.53 million cars due to a brake-fluid leak issue; some Honda cars have the same problem. That takes the number of Toyota cars this year that need repairs to 5 million.

