GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

A hedge funder is suing neighbour Daphne Guinness for flooding his apartment four times. Karim Samii and his wife say the British heiress leaves the bath running all the time and then forgets about it, leading to a stream of water in their master bedroom.Goldman Sach’s prop traders are moving to KKR. Nine traders will begin work at their new home in January.



$10,000 was found in a 9/11 memorial donation box on Tuesday night. Apparently the “crisp bills [were] clearly left by a single person.”

Bernie Madoff’s personalised, size eight-and-a-half slippers will be auctioned off at the Sheraton next month.

An autospy revealed that Bank CEO David Widlak died because of a gun shot wound to his head, described as “execution style” by the medical examiner. Widlak’s body washed up in a Michigan lake on Sunday after he was missing for over a month. An earlier autopsy missed the injury.

A former RBS banker drowned in Manchester after a night of “heavy drinking.” The family wants increased safety along the waterway, which has been the site of several drownings recently.

Buxom supermodel Adriana Lima made an appearance wearing a $2 million dollar bra. The bra has more than 3,000 jewels, took 1,500 hours to make and contains 142 carats of white diamonds, topazes and sapphires.

